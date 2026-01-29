Brunson chipped in 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-92 win over the Raptors.

Brunson clearly wasn't 100 percent out there, but he still played with a lot of intensity on defense, which helped set the tone for the Knicks. As a team, the Knicks locked in defensively during the third quarter and held Toronto to just 19 points while New York dropped in 35. It all culminated in a 27-point victory for the Knicks, and this was their 11th straight win over the Raptors.