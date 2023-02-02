Brunson is a late scratch for Thursday's matchup against the Heat due to an illness, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brunson wasn't on injury reports earlier in the day, so the illness apparently snuck up on him. In his absence, more minutes could be handed to Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride.
