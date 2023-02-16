Brunson produced a game-high 28 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Hawks.

The 26-year-old takes a ton of momentum into the All-Star break. Brunson has scored more than 20 points in 10 straight games, averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 boards and 2.4 threes over that stretch while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.