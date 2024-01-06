Brunson chipped in 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 128-92 victory over the 76ers.

In a game that saw Julius Randle and OG Anunoby combined for 19 points on 4-for-22 shooting, Brunson steadied the Knicks scoring attack as he led the team in points for the first time since Christmas day. He's averaged 26.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists over his last 10 games. Brunson and the Knicks will look to extend their win streak to four Saturday against the Wizards.