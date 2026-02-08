Brunson ended with 31 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 win over the Celtics.

Brunson delivered a strong scoring bounceback Sunday, leading all players with an efficient 31 points after managing just 12 points (4-20 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) in Friday's loss to the Pistons. Prolific scoring has been a constant for the 29-year-old, as he's reached the 30-point mark 20 times this season. The star guard also led the game in assists, marking the 15th time this campaign he's dished out eight-plus dimes.