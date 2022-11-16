Brunson posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 win over the Jazz.
Brunson is in the midst of an excellent November, averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds over eight games this month.
