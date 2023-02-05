Brunson closed Saturday's 134-128 overtime loss to the Clippers with 41 points (14-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

Brunson returned from a one-game absence, scoring a game-high 41 points. While he was unable to will the Knicks to victory, he certainly left it all on the floor. He has been the 17th-ranked player over the past two weeks, exceeding what were lofty preseason expectations. It would appear he is fully recovered from his recent illness and managers should be confident rolling him out there moving forward.