Brunson supplied 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Brunson took over as New York's clear-cut top scoring option in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). However, it was somewhat disappointing to see the superstar floor general match a season-low with two dimes, which was set way back during the Oct. 22 season-opening blowout loss to Boston. Over four games since returning from a sprained ankle, Brunson has averaged 21.0 points, 5.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 34.6 minutes.