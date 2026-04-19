Brunson logged 28 points (9-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of Saturday's 113-102 Game 1 win over the Hawks.

Brunson was back in his usual role after missing the regular season finale with an ankle issue, though it's likely his absence was precautionary. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals during the regular season and carried that momentum over into the playoffs.