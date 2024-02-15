Brunson notched 33 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-100 loss to the Magic.

Brunson continues to be the main focal point on the Knicks offense, especially in the absence of fellow All-Star Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow). The Knicks have lost four of their last five games, but the blame can't be placed on Brunson as the All-Star point guard has averaged 33.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 49.7 percent shooting in February.