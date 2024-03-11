Brunson finished with 19 points (6-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 79-73 loss to the 76ers.
Brunson struggled shooting from the field, but still led all New York players in scoring to go along with a team-high assist mark to boost the Knicks in a low-scoring contest. Brunson has now handed out eight or more dimes in 23 games this season, the first time in his last four outings.
