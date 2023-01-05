Brunson finished with 38 points (17-27 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 win over the Spurs.

Brunson poured in a game-high 38 points and knocked down an impressive 63.0 percent of his tries from the field. He also did damage from beyond the arc, where he scored nine of his 38. The Villanova product did much more than score in a tightly contested matchup, as he also recorded his best rebounding night since Oct. 26, which ties his best mark of the 2022-23 campaign.