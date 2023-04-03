Brunson chipped in 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 win over the Wizards.

Brunson has been on a nice tear. After scoring 48 points Friday, he tied for the team lead with 27 points Sunday. The Knicks didn't have RJ Barrett (illness) and Julius Randle (ankle) making Brunson the clear leader of the offense. The former Maverick made sure to produce in multiple categories with solid assist and steal numbers. The only downside to Brunson's game were his five turnovers, which tied a season high.