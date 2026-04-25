Brunson exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's Game 4 against the Hawks due to an apparent left ankle injury, Vincent Goodwill of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson checked out of this one with 10:29 remaining in the third quarter and can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. If the star point guard is unable to return, Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado will likely help pick up the slack.