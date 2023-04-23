Brunson produced 29 points (11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes during Sunday's 102-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brunson led the team in scoring and assists while finishing one point shy of surpassing the 30-point mark in Sunday's Game 4 victory. Brunson has recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in two playoff games this year, having posted 20 or more points with five or more assists in three straight outings.