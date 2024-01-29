Brunson contributed 32 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 victory over Miami.

Brunson paced the Knicks offense while leading all players in Saturday's contest in scoring and assists along with a handful of rebounds, ending two dimes short of a double-double. Brunson has tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven games this season while scoring north of 30 points in six of his last 10 outings.