Brunson contributed 32 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 victory over Miami.
Brunson paced the Knicks offense while leading all players in Saturday's contest in scoring and assists along with a handful of rebounds, ending two dimes short of a double-double. Brunson has tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven games this season while scoring north of 30 points in six of his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Pours in 30 in Tuesday's win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Explodes for 38 points Saturday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Another 40-point game in victory•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 30 in return•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Officially active Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Expected to play Wednesday•