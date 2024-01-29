Brunson contributed 32 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 victory over Miami.

Brunson paced the Knicks in scoring and assists and has now cleared the 30-point plateau in six of his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old point guard is already taking on a career-high 30.6 percent usage rate on the season, but he could still see an uptick in touches moving forward after Julius Randle exited Saturday's game with a dislocated shoulder. The Knicks haven't provided an official timeline for Randle's return, but he's most likely facing a multi-week absence.