Brunson (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic.

Brunson was been working through right calf tightness as of late, but it doesn't appear severe enough for him to miss Monday's game. Brunson has averaged 27.0 points, 7.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.