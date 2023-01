Brunson (hip) possesses a questionable designation for Monday's game versus the Suns, Fred Katz of The Athleticreports.

Brunson held questionable designations on the initial injury reports in each of the last three games before sitting out, so his listing doesn't seem to mean much. The Knicks should provide more clarity on his status come game day, but Immanuel Quickley figures to draw another start at point guard if he can't go.