Brunson (foot) logged a full practice Friday, but he's still considered questionable for Saturday's matchup against Denver, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson has missed three straight games due to left foot soreness, but he appears to be getting closer to a return. However, his official availability for Saturday's matchup likely won't surface until closer to the 1:00 p.m. ET tipoff. If Brunson remains out, Immanuel Quickley would continue to be the primary beneficiary.