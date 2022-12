Brunson exited Sunday's game against the Kings due to right foot soreness.

Brunson logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's matchup. He was considered doubtful to return and was ultimately held off the court in the closing minutes of the win. It's unclear whether he'll be available Wednesday against Chicago.