Brunson racked up 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes during a 105-89 win over the Wizards on Friday.

In the Knicks' preseason finale, Brunson showcased his ability to carry an offense. Additionally, he's looked sharp from beyond the arc throughout preseason action, knocking down 42.9 percent of his threes. In 17 games without Luka Doncic last season, Brunson averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds, something to keep in mind should Brunson's star teammate miss any time this season.