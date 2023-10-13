Coach Tom Thibodeau suggested Friday that Brunson will see a slight increase in playing time during Saturday's preseason matchup versus Minnesota, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson played just six minutes during the Knicks' preseason opener Monday, so this isn't surprising to hear, especially given Thibodeau notoriously likes to play his starters heavy minutes during the regular season. Last year, Brunson averaged a career-high 35.0 minutes per game across 68 appearances.