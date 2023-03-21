Brunson compiled 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

With a hot-shooting Julius Randle leading the offensive charge with a career-high 57 points, Brunson sacrificed some usage and acted as more of a facilitator, enabling him to tally double-digit assists for the first time since Christmas Day. Brunson still finished second on the Knicks in scoring, nearly hitting his season average of 23.8 points per game while offering his usual efficiency from the field and free-throw line. Brunson looks like he's all systems go after playing 32 and 37 minutes in his first two games back following a recent three-game absence due to left foot soreness.