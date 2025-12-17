Brunson generated 25 points (11-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Spurs in the NBA Cup Championship.

Brunson struggled with efficiency but still finished as New York's second-leading scorer, earning NBA Cup MVP honors. The 29-year-old posted at least 25 points in each of New York's last three NBA Cup games, averaging 33.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 39.7 minutes per contest during that span. The superstar point guard also dished out a team-high eight assists, a feat he has accomplished in back-to-back outings.