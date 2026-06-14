Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Named NBA Finals MVP

Brunson finished with 45 points (14-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes in the 94-90 win over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday.

Brunson erupted for 45 points in Game 5, his highest scoring performance of the 2026 postseason, leading the Knicks to their first NBA title since 1973. The 29-year-old shined during the series with the Spurs, averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 39.2 minutes, good enough to be named the NBA Finals MVP.