Brunson posted 38 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 48 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 victory over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson led all Knicks players in scoring, shots made and assists while finishing one rebound and three assists shy of a triple-double in Wednesday's Game 5 win. Brunson has tallied at least 30 points in three of his last four outings.