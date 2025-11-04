Brunson notched 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 119-102 win over the Wizards.

Brunson delivered an inefficient performance but was still one of four Knicks players to score 15-plus points. The star point guard also dished out a game- and season-high nine assists, finishing one assist shy of his total over the team's previous two games. After another lackluster night from beyond the arc, Brunson is now shooting 32.1 percent from three-point range through seven regular-season games.