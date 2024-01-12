Brunson posted 30 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 128-124 loss to Dallas.

Brunson faced the team with whom he spent the first four seasons of his NBA career and played well, finishing second on New York with 30 points and leading the team with eight dimes. This was the third time in the point guard's past five games that he's finished with at least Thursday's point and assist total, and he's averaging a career-best mark in nearly every major category this season, including his 25.8 points, 6.4 assists, 2.8 triples and 1.0 steals per contest. Brunson is also shooting a career-best 42.4 percent from three-point range.