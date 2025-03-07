Brunson exited with 1:20 remaining in overtime of Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Lakers due to an apparent right ankle sprain and didn't return to the game, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with 39 points (13-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes.

Brunson suffered the injury after landing on Austin Reaves' foot while driving to the basket, and he immediately checked out of the game and headed to the locker room. The severity of Brunson's injury isn't known, but with the Knicks facing the Clippers on Friday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, he'll likely be at risk of missing his second game of the season.