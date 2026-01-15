Brunson (ankle) walked out of the locker room after Wednesday's game against Sacramento without a boot or crutches, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

It's an encouraging sign for Brunson's health, as the guard suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter and was unable to return to the contest. While he won't have much time to recover -- the Knicks play Golden State on Thursday -- it looks like Brunson has avoided significant injury.