Knicks' Jalen Brunson: No boot, no crutches postgame
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson (ankle) walked out of the locker room after Wednesday's game against Sacramento without a boot or crutches, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
It's an encouraging sign for Brunson's health, as the guard suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter and was unable to return to the contest. While he won't have much time to recover -- the Knicks play Golden State on Thursday -- it looks like Brunson has avoided significant injury.