Brunson (ankle) walked out of the locker room after Wednesday's game against Sacramento without a boot or crutches, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Brunson's health, as the guard suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter and was unable to return to the contest. Before exiting, he scored four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes. While he won't have much time to recover before New York's next contest -- the Knicks play Golden State on Thursday -- it looks like Brunson has avoided significant injury. However, he can still be considered doubtful for the second half of New York's back-to-back set until the team provides an update.