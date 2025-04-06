Brunson (ankle) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Brunson is cleared to make his return following a 15-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He took part in Friday's practice with no apparent complications and should start Sunday, though he may face a minutes restriction. Miles McBride (groin) is questionable and Cameron Payne (ankle) is probable, but both will have reduced roles with Brunson back in action.