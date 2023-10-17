Brunson is sitting out Tuesday's preseason game against the Celtics due to rest, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brunson hasn't suffered any injury but will sit out Tuesday's game as the team is on the first leg of a back-to-back. Brunson's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday's preseason matchup with Washington.
