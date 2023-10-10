Brunson posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in Monday's 114-107 preseason victory over the Celtics. He played just six minutes.

Brunson's night was done after the first quarter, which is understandable given his pedigree and summer work with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. The 27-year-old averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 68 games for the Knicks last season.