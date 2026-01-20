Brunson (ankle) posted 22 points (9-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six assists across 34 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 114-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Brunson was back in action and operated with no playing-time restriction in his return from a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, which he suffered in the first quarter of last Wednesday's loss to Sacramento. The star point guard's presence wasn't enough for the Knicks to avoid a fourth straight loss, however, as Brunson connected on just 37.5 percent of his attempts from the field. Brunson has essentially provided fantasy managers with what they should have expected on draft day, as he's missed only five of the Knicks' first 43 games and has provided across-the-board averages and percentages that are mostly in line with his marks from the prior two seasons.