Brunson (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After getting through warmups without an issue, Brunson received the official nod to face Houston after missing a pair of games with a calf contusion. He should be expected to replace Miles McBride in the starting lineup and handle his usual workload. In the five games leading up to his absence, Brunson averaged 27.0 points and 7.6 assists.