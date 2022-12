Brunson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to right hip soreness.

Brunson has missed two contests with the issue and is at risk of missing a third. If he can go, Brunson would be in line for more usage with RJ Barrett (finger) sidelined. However, if he sits, Miles McBride would likely draw another start while Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose could see expanded minutes.