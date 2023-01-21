Brunson provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-124 loss to Atlanta.
Brunson's shot volume was on the low side Friday night, but he managed a team-high nine assists, his highest since Christmas day. While the former Maverick's 20-plus point streak ended and he didn't record a single rebound, he still had a solid defensive performance, adding a season-high three blocks to go along with two steals. Brunson continues to have what is easily considered the best season of his career.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Posts game-high 32 points•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Keeps on rolling•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Another strong showing offensively•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Stellar performance Friday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 34 points in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Career-best night against Bucks•