Brunson provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-124 loss to Atlanta.

Brunson's shot volume was on the low side Friday night, but he managed a team-high nine assists, his highest since Christmas day. While the former Maverick's 20-plus point streak ended and he didn't record a single rebound, he still had a solid defensive performance, adding a season-high three blocks to go along with two steals. Brunson continues to have what is easily considered the best season of his career.