Brunson (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
Brunson will be sidelined for a 12th game in a row Sunday. He's been able to do some light work at recent practices, however, and a return in the near future could be on the table. His next chance to play comes April 1 against the 76ers, the first leg of a back-to-back set.
