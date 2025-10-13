Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Brunson will join the rest of New York's usual starters on the sideline against Washington. The star point guard's next opportunity to play will come in Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets.
