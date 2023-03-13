Brunson (foot) won't play Sunday against the Lakers and is unlikely to suit up for Tuesday's game at Portland, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Speaking pregame, head coach Tim Thibodeau noted that he anticipates Brunson missing the final leg of the team's Western Conference road swing Tuesday in Portland. After that contest, the Knicks return home and have three consecutive off days leading up to Saturday's game against Denver. It's realistic that Brunson could return for that matchup, though he should remain on the bench in weekly lineup fantasy leagues. Immanuel Quickley replaced Brunson in the starting five and played 42 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Clippers, and Quickley will likely be in store for big workloads again Sunday and Tuesday.