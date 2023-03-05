Brunson (sore left foot) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Immanuel Quickley figures to move into the first unit with Brunson unavailable in this one, so he'll make for an attractive streamer. Through 10 starts this season, Quickley has provided averages of 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.5 triples and just 0.8 turnovers per contest. Brunson's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday versus Charlotte.