Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Paces New York in Game 2 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson notched 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 victory over Philadelphia in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Brunson led the way offensively for New York as the team rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 2-0 series lead. The star guard has eclipsed 20 points in six of eight playoff games this year, averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals during the postseason.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Strikes for 35 points in Game 1•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Erupts for 39 points in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Returns Saturday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Leaves for locker room•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Struggles from deep in loss•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Drops 29 points in loss•