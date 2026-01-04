Brunson provided 31 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 130-119 loss to the 76ers.

Brunson led the Knicks with his 17th 30-plus-point performance of the season Saturday, though it wasn't enough to secure a victory. The star guard is looking to carry momentum into 2026 after a huge December in which he averaged 30.6 points, 7.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc in 13 appearances, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors.