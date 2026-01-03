Brunson supplied 24 points (10-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to Atlanta.

Although he struggled mightily from three-point range, Brunson still finished as New York's leading scorer. However, he dished out fewer than six assists for the fourth time in his last 10 games. The star point guard has scored at least 22 points in 13 straight outings, and he will look to extend that streak during the second leg of this back-to-back set in Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.