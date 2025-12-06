Brunson amassed 33 points (9-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Friday's 146-112 win over the Jazz.

Brunson caught fire from beyond the arc and led all players in scoring during the blowout win. The star point guard provided a much-needed bounce-back performance from three-point range, as he had shot just 15.8 percent from downtown in his previous three appearances. Brunson has racked up 33 or more points in three of his last six outings, averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 35.7 minutes per contest during that span.