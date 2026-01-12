Brunson chipped in 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Brunson led all scorers in the Knicks' road win, continuing to reinforce his reputation as one of the NBA's most reliable and prolific scorers. The star guard has topped 20 points in 18 straight games and in 31 of 36 appearances through the 2025-26 campaign. Brunson's scoring volume hasn't come at the expense of efficiency either, as he's shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from three and 85.2 percent from the free-throw line this season, with the latter on pace to be a career best.