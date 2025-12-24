Brunson (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brunson was held out of Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves due to a lingering right ankle injury, but he will make his return to the lineup Christmas Day, which means Tyler Kolek will revert to the bench. Across his nine outings in December, Brunson has averaged 30.3 points on 49.0 percent shooting (including 38.0 percent from three on 7.9 3PA/G), 7.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 36.9 minutes per game.