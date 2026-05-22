Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Playoff-high 14 assists

Brunson produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and 14 assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 109-93 win over Cleveland in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson racked up 14 assists Thursday, the most he has recorded thus far during the playoffs. Fresh off a 38-point performance in Game 1, Brunson opted to get others involved, leading to a comfortable victory. In his past 10 appearances, Brunson has averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. Now leading the series 2-0, New York will head to Cleveland looking to assert its dominance on the road.